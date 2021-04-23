Marquinhos among PSG trio back in training before Champions League semi

(Back row from left) Paris Saint-Germain defender Juan Bernat, forward Neymar, midfielder Leandro Paredes, goalkeeper Keylor Navas and defender Marquinhos attend the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris, April 18, 2021. — AFP pic

PARIS, April 23 — Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos, goalkeeper Keylor Navas and midfielder Marco Verratti have returned to training ahead of next week’s Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Manchester City, coach Mauricio Pochettino said today.

Brazil defender Marquinhos has been out with a groin injury since the quarter-final win at Bayern Munich on April 7.

Italy’s Veratti has played just 23 minutes this month after contracting Covid-19 and a thigh issue and is likely to feature on Wednesday after facing Metz in the league tomorrow.

“We haven’t decided if Marco will start the match (against Metz) or not. Right now, he needs time, days, to recover and train,” Pochettino said.

Costa Rica’s Navas was rested for the midweek French Cup win over Angers after missing last Sunday’s league victory over Saint-Etienne with a shoulder problem.

Left-back Juan Bernat will miss the fixture against the English side with a long-term knee injury.

The Parisians are second in the Ligue 1 table, a point behind Lille, before heading to Stade Saint-Symphorien this weekend, with five games of the season remaining.

The return leg of the Champions Legaue fixture takes place in England on May 4. — AFP