Spurs appoint Mason as interim boss for remainder of season

Jose Mourinho arrives at his home in London after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, London, April 19, 2021. — Reuters pic

APRIL 20 — Tottenham Hotspur have appointed former midfielder Ryan Mason as their interim head coach for the remainder of the season after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho yesterday, the Premier League club said today.

Mason’s first match in charge will be the league visit of Southampton tomorrow, before Sunday’s League Cup final against Manchester City.

“We have great belief in this squad of talented players. We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement. — Reuters