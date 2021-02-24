Kuantan FA and Marcerra FC players, officials make final attempt to resolve salary issue

In a press conference today, the group said attempts to contact office bearers of the respective teams numerous times over the years were met with no response. — jacoblund/Istock pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Former players and officials of Kuantan FA and Marcerra FC whose salaries have been halted since 2018, have made a final attempt to resolve the issue amicably.

In a press conference today, the group said attempts to contact office bearers of the respective teams numerous times over the years were met with no response.

According to the group’s legal council Suhail Rahimi Abdul Razak, the claimants comprise seven team officials and 26 players from Kuantan FA and five officials and 21 players from Marcerra FC, who are allegedly owed salaries of between four to five months.

“From the date of today’s press conference, responsible parties will have 14 days to respond and solve this amicably, and if no one comes forward, it will entitle us to claim wages for the whole year, as per the contract signed in civil court proceedings.

“We would like to stress that this is not a new issue, as this has been going on since 2018 where players and officials for both teams had signed one-year contracts to play with the teams, but were not paid a single cent ever since, and have exhausted all means of communicating with responsible parties,” he said.

Former Marcerra FC defender Izer Hamkha Mohd Haizal, expressed his dismay over the incident saying that it had left a negative impact on his career as well as that of his teammates.

“Many of us have had to go through things like taking up debts with little to no means of repaying and some of us had our cars seized as we couldn’t make necessary payments,” he said.

As a result of financial problems, Marcerra United pulled out of the 2018 FAM Cup League (third division) on July 20, 2018, with the team’s results expunged from the league.

A similar fate befell Kuantan FA, which pulled out of the 2018 Premier League challenge. — Bernama