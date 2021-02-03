Proposal to build Nicol Squash Academy needs thorough study, says Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia

Nicol was crowned ‘The World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time’ on Monday after receiving 318,943 votes via an online poll on the official World Games website in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the World Games. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― The proposal to build a Nicol Squash Academy, in appreciation of the services and contributions of former national squash queen Datuk Nicol David, requires a thorough study and systematic research, said Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) coaching director Major (R) S. Maniam.

He was commenting on a call by Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias that the academy be established to enable the squash legend to return and lend her expertise and experiences towards the development of sport in the country as this, he said, could produce more athletes of Nicol’s standard in the future.

“I also propose that the government gives Nicol a special initiative for glorifying Malaysia’s name on the world stage. We all should be proud when she (Nicol) was crowned ‘The World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time’,” he said in a statement today.

Maniam said that while they welcomed the suggestion, SRAM do not want the academy to turn into a white elephant project due to poor planning.

“It is a good idea and we always welcome such suggestions for the development of the sport in the country. But we need careful research and planning before it can be implemented.

“Among them are the objectives for the construction of the academy, location, who will run it there are many questions that we need to consider before implementing (it),” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that for now, apart from the Penang Squash Academy, which is run by the Squash Racquets Association of Penang (SRAP) that houses the Nicol David International Squash Centre, there are also other academies, such as the Malaysia Squash Academy at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (L) Bukit Bintang.

The glass court at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil, which is a venue for prestigious tournaments, has also been named the Nicol David Arena since 2009.

Nicol was crowned ‘The World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time’ on Monday after receiving 318,943 votes via an online poll on the official World Games website in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the World Games.

Nicol, an eight-time world champion, bagged 81 professional titles and held the world No 1 ranking for a record for 109 consecutive months before calling it a day in 2019. ― Bernama