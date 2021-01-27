Former Aston Villa and Celtic boss Venglos dies aged 84

Venglos spent one season in charge of Villa and went on to manage Celtic during the 1998-99 campaign. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 27 — Former Aston Villa and Celtic manager Jozef Venglos died at the age of 84 on Tuesday.

Venglos was the first manager from outside the United Kingdom and Ireland to take charge of a club in the English top-flight when he was appointed Aston Villa boss in 1990.

He spent one season in charge of Villa and went on to manage Celtic during the 1998-99 campaign.

He also had spells as boss of Fenerbahce, Australia, Oman, Czechoslovakia and Slovakia.

“Everyone at Celtic is extremely saddened to hear of the passing of our former manager, Dr Jozef Venglos, who has died at the age of 84,” Celtic said in a statement on their website.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Dr Jozef Venglos’ family and the whole of football in Slovakia at this very sad time.”

Venglos’ time with Villa was disappointing, with his side finishing 17th in 1990-91 after coming second the previous season under Graham Taylor.

Venglos’ sole season at Celtic also ended without silverware as Rangers claimed the title, but he did enjoy a 5-1 victory over their Old Firm rivals. — AFP