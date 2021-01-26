Malaysian shuttler Zii Jia needs to believe in himself, says coach

National player Lee Zii Jia playing against on the second-day of the Malaysian Open tournament at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, April 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Following the disappointing outings at two Thailand Open tournaments recently, national top men’s singles player, Lee Zii Jia has to focus on building his self-confidence for the coming BWF World Tour Finals starting at Impact Arena, Bangkok tomorrow.

National men’s singles coach Hendrawan said the world’s number 10 player has wavered in believing in himself and displayed below par performance at the Yonex Thailand Open and Toyota Thailand Open.

“Preparations for the World Tour Finals will focus more on tactics and strategies as well as boosting his confidence.

“So we hope he will give his best and fight to the end in the tournament (BWF World Tour Finals), said the coach from Indonesia.

In the BWF World Tour Finals which will go on until Sunday, the 22-year-old ace from Kedah is expect to meet top players in the world.

Zii Jia was drawn in Group A with world number two Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan, world number sixth Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia) and former world champion, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark who recently secured back-to-back the Yonex Thailand Open and Toyota Thailand Open titles.

Based on the tournament format, the top two shuttlers in the group will qualify for the semi-finals

In the Yonex Thailand Open, Zii Jia lost 17-21, 15-21 to Tien Chen in the quarter-finals two weeks ago.

This was followed by a 21-18, 25-27 and 19-21 defeat to India’s Sameer Verma in the first round at the Toyota Thailand Open last week. — Bernama