Arsenal skipper Aubameyang out of Saints match for ‘personal reasons’

LONDON, Jan 26 — Arsenal will once more be without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for today’s Premier League trip to Southampton.

The Gabon striker missed holders Arsenal’s fourth-round FA Cup defeat by the Saints on Saturday due to what the north London side said were “personal reasons”.

The Gunners said today Aubameyang would not be a member of their squad for the trip to the south coast for “personal family reasons”.

They could also be without Kieran Tierney because of the left-back’s calf injury. — AFP