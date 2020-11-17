Japan, Thailand to host 2021 and 2023 Para Badminton World Championships

According to a statement issued by BWF, the respective hosts were awarded the prestigious event following a vote by BWF Council yesterday. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Japan and Thailand will stage the next two editions of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Para Badminton World Championships.

“BWF was fortunate to have four high quality bids for both editions of the championships. Japan Para Badminton Federation came out just ahead of Badminton Peru for 2021, while Badminton Association of Thailand got the nod over Badminton Canada for 2023.

“The BWF Council determined that Japan and Thailand provided the best, most sustainable framework to deliver the highest standard of tournament possible, and ultimately, the best athlete experience,” said the statement.

The statement further explained that Badminton Canada and Badminton Peru will continue to be an important host destination for BWF sanctioned international Para badminton competitions. — Bernama