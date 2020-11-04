Southampton striker Ings out for up to six weeks

Southampton's Danny Ings celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Aston Villa with teammates at Villa Park, Birmingham November 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 4 — Southampton striker Danny Ings has been ruled out for between four and six weeks with a knee injury, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Wednesday.

Ings sustained the injury in Saints’ 4-3 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, where he scored his fifth league goal of the season but was substituted just before full-time after a collision with midfielder Trezeguet.

“At the moment it looks like he is out for four to six weeks,” Hasenhuettl told a news conference before Friday’s home game against Newcastle United.

“He’ll have a small surgery tomorrow morning. It could be worse, but he’ll be out and it’s not good news for us.

“We are more than Danny Ings. It’s a big loss but it’s important now for other players to give us alternatives. Nobody has to play like Danny Ings, every player should play his best possible game.”

The injury also rules the 28-year-old out of England’s upcoming friendly international against Ireland on Nov. 12, and their Nations League matches against Belgium (Nov. 15) and Iceland (Nov. 18).

Saints are currently fifth in the standings, with 13 points from seven games, while Newcastle are two points further behind, in 11th place. — Reuters