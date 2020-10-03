JDT dedicate seventh Super League title to Safawi, Tunku Ismail

File photo of Muhammad Safawi Rasid celebrating after scoring a goal against Indonesia in the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifiers in Bukit Jalil November 19, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Benjamin Mora says the 2020 Super League title won by the team for the seventh consecutive time is the best farewell gift for their striker Muhammad Safawi Rasid.

Mora admitted that the JDT players and the coaching staff are sad over the departure of the national striker who will not play in the Malaysia League next season as he would be leaving tonight to join the Portuguese Primeira Liga side — Portimonense SC.

JDT hammered Sabah 4-1 at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor last night to seal the Super League title they won since 2014.

“This match is totally different to us as we want to give something memorable to him (Muhammad Safawi) before he leaves us, and I also want to dedicate this victory to our boss Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim,” he was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) today.

“I don’t know whether he would play for us in the future, but I will like to wish him all the best,” added Mora who claimed his third Super League title since he was appointed as JDT head coach in 2018.

Since making his debut for JDT in 2017, Muhammad Safawi had made 101 appearances, notching 47 goals and 18 assists, besides winning the Super League title four times, Malaysia Cup twice and also Charity Cup three times.

The victory enabled JDT to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League competition next season.

In the match against Sabah, Brazilian hitman, Diogo Luis Santo placed JDT in front in the 38th minute, before Muhammad Safawi bagged a brace in the 56th and 81st minute respectively, followed by another goal from Leandro Velazquez in the 84th minute.

Sabah, however, manage to get the consolation goal via Dennis Buschening in the 74th minute. — Bernama