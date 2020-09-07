Greenwood and Foden risk disciplinary action after Iceland quarantine breach

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring a goal but is ruled out by VAR, as play resumes behind closed doors at the Europa League Quarter Final against FC Copenhagen in Cologne, Germany, August 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 7 — England youngsters Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden could both face disciplinary action after video footage emerged of them allegedly inviting girls to their rooms after Saturday’s Nations League win against Iceland in Reykjavik.

The footage came to light on Icelandic outlet DV after the girls shared videos on Snapchat on Sunday.

Like all of the England squad Greenwood and Foden, who made their senior international debuts in the 1-0 win, were subject to strict Covid-19 health protocols to avoid quarantine rules.

These included not meeting anyone outside of the England squad and staff during the team’s stay in Iceland.

England will face Denmark away tomorrow with manager Gareth Southgate expected to talk about Greenwood and Foden’s apparent breach of discipline at a news conference later today. Both face being dropped for tomorrow’s clash.

According to the Daily Mail both players were absent from training today.

The Football Association was approached by Reuters for a comment but was yet to respond.

It is the latest off-field incident involving an England player in recent weeks, following Harry Maguire being given a suspended prison sentence by a Greek court after being accused of various charges following an alleged brawl during a family holiday on the island of Mykonos. — Reuters