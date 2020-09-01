Real Sociedad's Silva tests positive for Covid-19

Former Spain international Silva left City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four Premier League titles. — Pool handout via Reuters/Dave Thompson

MADRID, Sept 1 ― Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for Covid-19, his new club Real Sociedad said yesterday.

The 34-year-old Spaniard, who joined Sociedad on a free transfer earlier this month, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.

He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, the La Liga club said.

Former Spain international Silva left City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four Premier League titles. ― Reuters