Malaysian Super League: The Bos Gaurus suffer home defeat

Perak player Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi (third left) in action against Melaka United’s Khairul Anwar Shahrudin (second right) during the Malaysian Super League match in Ipoh August 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Aug 29 — Perak head coach, Mehmed Durakovic admitted luck was not on the side of his team as they lost 0-1 to Melaka United in the Malaysian Super League match at the Perak Stadium here, yesterday.

Durakovic said his team The Bos Gaurus had many opportunities but the defence efficacy of the visiting team led by Razman Roslan, thwarted his men from earning all three full points.

“We tried hard but some of the chances we earned from Guilherme (De Paula) and Fikri (Muhammad Shahrel Fikri) failed to produce goals.

“The absence of some key players such as Careca (Rai Anderson) and J. Parthiban also somewhat hampered our game. Whatever, we have put in a good game in this match,” he told a press conference after the match.

In the match, Melaka’s only goal was scored by Muhammad Ferris Danial Mat Nasir in the 51st minute after breaking through goalkeeper Mohammad Nasrullah Abdul Aziz’s defence.

Durakovic, said the defeat will serve as a lesson to improve performance in the next match.

Meanwhile, Melaka coach, Zainal Abidin Hassan said, high discipline besides following the tactical plan outlined was a contributing factor to the victory of his team.

“The players should be praised for not giving much opportunity to the opposing team, even at the end of the game the host team made a series of attacks. For me, this victory is very important for us to improve our position,” he said.

He hopes a similar performance will be maintained, especially in the match against Terengganu on home ground on September 4. — Bernama