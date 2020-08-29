Hamidin says it’s still too early to decide on defending FAM top post

File photo of FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin. — Picture courtesy of Royal Press Office

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin believes that it’s still too early for him to decide whether or not to continue to lead the national football governing body for the 2021-2025 term.

He said he would announce his decision after taking into consideration several factors, especially the heavy responsibility that comes with trying to elevate the country’s football fortunes.

“Let me think first because to hold this post is not just about getting the support. It definitely comes with greater responsibility, especially as it involves the number one sport in Malaysia. It’s not easy,” he told a press conference after the 56th FAM Annual Congress here today.

Hamidin, who was formerly the national governing body’s secretary-general, was elected as FAM president for the 2017-2021 term, replacing the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, at the 54th FAM Congress in July 2018.

Meanwhile, several FAM delegates and associate members pledged their support for Hamidin to stay on as president at the end of the Congress, which was held in compliance with the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Among those who voiced their support were the FAs of Selangor, Terengganu, Perak, Sarawak and Negeri Sembilan.

“I appreciate their support but whether I’ll accept it or not, I will announce later,” Hamidin explained.

Meanwhile, the Congress today approved the FAM executive committee’s proposal to appoint the chairman and members of its selection committee for the 2021-2025 term.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) deputy vice-chancellor (student affairs) Prof Datuk Dr Abdullah Mohamad Said was named as chairman while the committee members comprised Datuk Ab Jalil Abdullah, Salleh Ramli and Fong Wan Hor. — Bernama