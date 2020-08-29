AFC U-19 Championship may be postponed says Hamidin

File photo of FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin. — Picture courtesy of Royal Press Office

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — The 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-19 Championship scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan from Oct 14-30 may be postponed, said Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

Hamidin, who is also a member of the AFC Executive Committee, said this was due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen several important tournaments under the AFC — such as the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers/2023 Asian Cup -- being postponed to next year.

“Based on the impact of Covid-19, there is a possibility that the AFC U-19 Championship may be postponed.

“All competitions have been postponed to next year, including the AFF (ASEAN Football Federation) Championship and qualifying matches, but even next year it is not a sure thing,” he said at a press conference after the 56th FAM Annual Congress here today.

National U-19 squad manager Datuk Kamarul Ariffin Mohd Shahar said an official decision would be made next week.

The final round of the AFC U-19 Championship, which is also the qualifying round for the 2021 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, sees Malaysia take on former champions Qatar, as well as Tajikistan and Yemen in Group D. — Bernama