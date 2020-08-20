Zarco undergoes wrist surgery after Austrian crash controversy

Reale Avintia Racing's Johann Zarco in action during qualifying at the Czech Republic Grand Prix on the Masaryk Circuit, Brno August 8, 2020.— Reuters pic

PARIS, Aug 20 ― Johann Zarco underwent surgery on his right wrist on Wednesday, a bruising legacy of his controversial role in last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix in which nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi escaped serious injury by centimetres.

French rider Zarco hurt himself when he collided with Italy’s Franco Morbidelli.

Both men came off leaving their bikes to cartwheel at speeds of up to 300 km/h (187mph) back across the track.

Morbidelli’s machine flew right past the head of Rossi leaving the Italian badly shaken and claiming the stray Yamaha “almost killed” him.

Ducati rider Zarco, who may miss this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix at the same Spielberg circuit, has been widely blamed for the accident.

“I understand that in the race we play for so much and everyone gives their best to be at the front, but we must not forget that ours is a dangerous sport, and the safety of us and our opponents is far more important than gaining a position,” Rossi, 41, wrote on Instagram.

“Zarco didn’t intentionally cause such a ‘carambola’ (pile-up/ crash) but it still remains a serious error in judgement, one which a MotoGP rider cannot afford, especially at 310 km/h.”

Zarco said before the operation that he hoped to be at the circuit by Thursday when a decision on his fitness for the weekend could be made. ― AFP