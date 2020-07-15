Malaysian golf competitions to resume immediately with easing of restrictions

Malaysia Golf Association president, Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor, at a press conference in Bangi June 17, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) has announced the resumption of all local golf competitions following the easing of restrictions during the current recovery movement order control period.

MGA president Admiral Tan Sri Datuk Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor in a statement said the decision came after consultation with the National Security Council (MKN) and MGA for a strict set of guidelines

“Following the announcement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) on Friday July 2020 and verification from MKN today, MGA is pleased to inform that golf competitions can be resumed effective immediately.

“Guidelines regulating golf competitions as drafted by MGA can be downloaded from MGA’s website and Facebook. For ease of reference, please find attached the said ‘Guidelines for Golf Competitions’,” said Anwar in the statement.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said last Friday that the hosting of local tournaments and championships for non-contact sports without an audience will be allowed beginning July 15.

Ismail Sabri said that sporting and recreational activities for contact sports such as football, rugby, basketball and sepak takraw, as well as combat sports such as karate, silat and taekwondo were also allowed from the same date.

However all competition organisers must adhere to the new standard operating procedures (SOP) and MGA have provided some.

For example, the competition venue can only allow a maximum capacity of 50 per cent for its banquet halls.

There will be no prize-giving ceremony and winners will be announced online and the prizes will be distributed according to the golf club’s discretion.

Announcement on tee off times will be made by public address system and no gatherings and group photography will be allowed.

Apart from that, during play, golfers are not allowed to grab or remove the flagstick, be within two metres of each other, they cannot share equipment nor touch another player and after a bunker shot players must smooth the areas with their club or feet (as no rake will be provided).

Failure to comply with these SOPs will result in penalties. The first breach will be a warning, second breach a one-stroke penalty will be incurred, third breach will be a general penalty and a fourth breach or gross misconduct will result in disqualification.

“Please be reminded that all SOP’s as set out in the attached guidelines require to be strictly complied, failing which, the golf club and or the golfing industry may be subjected to severe sanctions including an immediate lockdown,” said Anwar.

“We urge all our affiliates to ensure that as a golfing fraternity all measures shall be implemented to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees, members and guests.”