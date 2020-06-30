Number of SEA Games 2021 events to be known after SEAGF virtual meeting, says OCM president

Olympic Council President Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (right) at a press conference after chairing the 9th OCM Executive Board Meeting at Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur, January 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The number of events and venues of the SEA Games 2021 in Vietnam is expected to be revealed after a virtual meeting of the 11 South-east Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) members on July 22.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the meeting would discuss the overall direction of organising the biennial sporting event.

“I do not think the Covid-19 pandemic will see Vietnam adopt a more thrifty and conservative way of organising next year’s SEA Games.

“We will sit down with the National Sports Council to discuss what kind of sporting events we will defend, even if the hosts have their own plans (about the number of events to be offered),” he told a press conference after chairing the 20th OCM Executive Board meeting at Wisma OCM, here, today.

A total of 56 events were contested in the 30th SEA Games edition in the Philippines last year where Malaysia came out fifth out of 11 countries competing, winning 56 gold, 58 silver and 71 bronze medals.

In a separate development, Mohamad Norza informed that the OCM had agreed to form a task force to review the articles in its constitution that needed to be amended.

He said the findings of the task force chaired by OCM deputy president Datuk Azim Mohd Zabidi would be presented to the OCM executive board for further action. — Bernama