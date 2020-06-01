Sports minister: Road to Tokyo athletes, officials to under three Covid-19 swab tests

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at the PKNS Kampung Baharu flat in Kuala Lumpur April 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — All athletes and officials involved in the Road to Tokyo (RTT) centralised training camp programme from today until June 30 will each undergo three Covid-19 screenings.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said they would undergo the first swab test on the first day of registration at their respective training centres.

“They will undergo self-quarantine in their hostel rooms from the first day until the results are obtained two or three days after the test.

“The second swab test will be on the fifth day (pre-symptom) while the third will be on the 13th day (non-symptom). The tests will be coordinated by the National Sports Institute (NSI),” he said in a statement today.

A total of 38 athletes, coaches and support officials reported for duty at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara today, while another 24 checked in at the National Sailing Training Centre in Langkawi, Kedah.

However, registration for centralised camp at the National Sports Complex in Bukit Jalil will only be on June 8, so that there will be more time to carry out sanitation process and prepare the hostels at Casa 1, National Sports Council.

Reezal said the main reason he made a working visit to ABM today was to see for himself and monitor the registration process of officials, athletes and coaches, which he added went according to plan. — Bernama