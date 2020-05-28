Shuttler Shevon Lai admitted to hospital due to dengue

National mixed doubles shuttler Shevon Lai was diagnosed with dengue fever. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — National mixed doubles shuttler, Shevon Lai is set to miss the initial part of the Road to Tokyo (RTT) training camp to begin on June 1 at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM), Bukit Kiara here.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) said the 27-year-old player was diagnosed with dengue fever and is currently hospitalised.

“She is expected to be sidelined for two weeks and will only join the RTT training camp once she has fully recovered from the disease. Get well soon, Shevon,” BAM posted in its official Facebook page today.

A total of 56 individuals, including shuttlers, sparring partners, coaches, officials and support staff are expected to resume training activities under the RTT programme at the ABM, after getting special approval from the government.

The Selangor-born shuttler, with partner Goh Soon Huat, ranked 12th in the world and 11th in the Race to Tokyo ranking, before the Badminton World Federation (BWF) freezed the rankings in March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, the 2016 Rio Games silver medalist, are in a good position to earn their Tokyo ticket after being ranked seventh in the Race to Tokyo, making them the top mixed doubles pair in the country, while Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing are ranked 13th. Only the top eight will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next year. — Bernama