Pogba’s big brother Florentin joining Ligue 2 Sochaux

St Etienne's Florentin Pogba (right) in French Ligue 1 action against Olympique Lyon's Nabil Fekir at Saint-Etienne February 5, 2017. — Reuters pic

SOCHAUX, May 18 — Paul Pogba’s older brother Florentin Pogba has joined Sochaux in the French second division, the club said today.

The 29-year old defender has agreed a three-year deal and will take a medical, the club added.

Florentin was born in Conakry but played for France at youth level before going on to become a Guinean international.

He began his career at Celta Vigo in Spain and has had stints at Sedan and Saint-Etienne in France as well as Genclerbirligi in Turkey. He has been a free agent since MLS outfit Atlanta United released him late last year.

Sochaux were 14th in Ligue 2 when competition was halted in mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic. — AFP