LTdL 2020: Organiser says delayed cash prize payments due to MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The delay in cash prize payments to several local riders with podium finishes during the 2020 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) which took place in February has been due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO), says organiser Human Voyage (M) Sdn Bhd.

The company in a statement today said the delay was because the MCO directive had forced the closure of the bank branch they were using until May 31, 2020.

“All the processes involving the bank could not be carried out including the overseas telegraphic transfer, as it involves large sums.

“The payment process for all prizes must be made to the International Cycling Union (UCI) through a special system provided by the parent body within 90 days of completion of the race,” Human Voyage said.

As a proactive measure, the organiser said it had contacted the UCI over the situation and sought assistance in settling all the cash payments, however, it was still awaiting further instructions from the body.

Human Voyage said it was working hard to resolve the issue as soon as possible and hoped there were no further delays.

Earlier, Terengganu Inc TSG Cycling Team rider Mohd Harrif Saleh claimed that he and his teammates had yet to receive any cash prize following their success at the LTdL 2020.

Human Voyage has been granted rights by the Youth and Sports Ministry to organise the LTdL from 2019 to 2021. — Bernama