Covid-19: Olympic Council of Malaysia approves financial assistance for 30 members

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has agreed to provide grants to 23 ordinary members and seven associate members of the OCM that affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement today, the Trust Management Committee for the OCM Trust Fund approved a total grant to the 30 National Sports Associations (NSAs) worth RM265,000, with a maximum of RM10,000 per NSA.

The sports governing body said the grant will be disbursed within next week.

Earlier, OCM had set up the Special Covid-19 Fund to assist the NSA with their administrative expenses at a time when the cancellation of and inability to organise events in particular have affected their revenue streams. — Bernama