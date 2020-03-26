Spanish GP postponed due to Covid-19

Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez of Spain (left) celebrates victory with second place LCR Honda Castrol rider Cal Crutchlow of Britain after winning the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island October 27, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The 2020 Spanish Grand Prix from May 1-3 at the Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit, has been postponed due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by Dorna Sports, the holder of MotoGP’s exclusive commercial and television rights, the decision was reached between the company, the International Road-Racing Teams Association (IRTA), and the International Automobile Association (FIM).

In separate statement, Dorna Sports said the season’s opener MotoE event at the same circuit was also postponed due to the pandemic.

It said that the second pre-season MotoE test, originally planned from April 8-10 at the same circuit will also not take place as scheduled due to the pandemic.

MotoE, officially the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, is a class of motorcycle racing that uses only electric motorcycles.

“As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, a new date for the Spanish GP cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the event. A revised calendar will be published as soon as available,” the statement added. — Bernama