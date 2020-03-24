Galatasaray coach Terim says tests positive for coronavirus

Former Turkey coach Fatih Terim looking on during the Euro 2016 group D football match between Spain and Turkey at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, June 17, 2016. — AFP pic

ISTANBUL, March 24 — Turkish football icon Fatih Terim, currently manager of Istanbul giants Galatasaray, said Monday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The results of a test done today showed a positive result for coronavirus,” Terim said on Twitter.

“I’m in safe hands at the hospital. Don’t worry. Hopefully I’ll communicate more as soon as possible,” Terim added.

Dubbed “Emperor”, 66-year-old Terim, the former Turkish national boss, coached Galatasaray in three different stints (1996-2000, 2002-2004 and 2011-2013).

He picked up the role for a fourth time in December 2017.

Turkey has officially recorded 1,529 cases of the new coronavirus while 37 people have died, according to the health minister late Monday. — AFP