Fifa welcomes Tokyo Olympics postponement

ZURICH, March 24 — World football’s governing body Fifa today welcomed the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fifa firmly believes that the health and well-being of all individuals involved in sporting activities should always be the highest priority, and as such we welcome today’s IOC decision,” a Fifa statement said.

Citing the need to safeguard health, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a joint statement earlier today with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe postponing the Games until next year.

“Further to the IOC’s decision, Fifa will work with relevant stakeholders to address all key matters related to this rescheduling,” the statement added. — AFP