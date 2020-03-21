On or off?: Who’s saying what over status of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee attends a news conference after an Executive Board meeting in Lausanne March 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 21 — As the deadly coronavirus spreads around the globe, doubts grow over whether the 2020 Olympic Games, set for Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, will go ahead.

AFP Sport looks at who’s saying what as the debate becomes even more heated: