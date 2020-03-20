Covid-19: Malaysian athletes take up ministry’s home exercise challenge

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaking at a press conference after commencing his first day at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Putrajaya, March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The government’s Movement Control Order (MCO) in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic may have forced Malaysians to stay at home but it hasn’t deterred them from coming up with ingenious ways to keep fit.

Many, including national athletes and even politicians, have accepted the challenge thrown down by the Youth and Sports Ministry under its ‘Workout At Home Challenge’ (#KBSWAHCHALLENGE) since the MCO was implemented on Wednesday.

Even Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican has joined in, throwing down the gauntlet to three others — Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Minister Khairy Jamaluddin; former Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming; and former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

The National Sports Institute (NSI) has also uploaded various exercises which can be done at home, like jumping jacks, wall sit, push up, abdominal crunch, step-up on chair, squats, tricep dip on chair, plank and high-knee running.

National track cycling ace Mohd Azizulhasni Awang said that if he wasn’t deterred to train at home despite the order, then Malaysians shouldn’t be either.

A Bernama survey of national athletes’ social media postings found that most of them had accepted the Youth and Sports Ministry’s challenge, including the likes of diver Leong Mun Yee, gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi and bowler Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the 14-day MCO on Monday, saying it was effective from Wednesday till March 31.

That resulted in all sports complexes and training centres closing their doors, with national athletes urging Malaysians to be disciplined and obey the order, which was made to stem the spread of the virus.

“Let’s obey the MCO for the next two weeks and just stay home. We can still work from home, exercise at home and can spend more time with our families. Let’s do this together. Keep calm and stay home,” said national bowler Sin Li Jane. — Bernama