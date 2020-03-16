Valencia’s Mangala tests positive for coronavirus

File picture of Eliaquim Mangala (left) in action. Mangala said that he is one of the five players and staff of La Liga side Valencia who have tested positive for the coronavirus. — Reuters pic

MILAN, March 16 — France international Eliaquim Mangala said that he is one of the five players and staff of La Liga side Valencia who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 29-year-old’s team mate Ezequiel Garay on Sunday became the first La Liga player to contract the virus that has affected a host of global sports events.

“I knew today that I am #coronavirus positive,” Mangala said on Twitter. “I’m feeling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and separated from my family.

“I learned we can carry the virus without having symptoms, that’s why I recommend everyone to follow confinement measures and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible, even if you feel well.”

Valencia had travelled to Milan last month for a Champions League match against Atalanta, which was played in front of a packed San Siro stadium, before restrictions were placed on sports events in Italy — the country in Europe worst hit by the coronavirus.

All organised football in Spain has been postponed for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus. — Reuters