Covid-19: Players Championship and next three PGA Tour events cancelled

Tony Finau hits out of the sand on to the 18th green during the first round of the 2020 edition of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course in Florida March 12, 2020. — Picture by Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

FLORIDA, March 13 ― The Players championship golf tournament in Florida has been cancelled after the first round due to coronavirus concerns, the PGA Tour said late yesterday.

The next three events have also been scrapped.

“It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and all events through the Valero Texas Open,” the PGA Tour said on Twitter.

The Tour sent players a text saying that the cancellation was due to a “rapidly changing situation” and that more information would follow.

Earlier yesterday, commissioner Jay Monahan announced that the final three rounds of The tour's flagship event would be played without any spectators.

The first round was played in front of spectators at TPC Sawgrass. Japan's Hideki Matsuyama led at nine-under-par 63. ― Reuters