Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is the first EPL player tested positive for Covid-19. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, March 13 ― Chelsea's players and coaching staff were ordered into isolation as Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player confirmed to have the new coronavirus late yesterday.

“Chelsea men's team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for coronavirus returned this evening,” a club statement said.

“Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men's team building will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines.” ― AFP