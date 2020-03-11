MB: Sukma Games will go on as planned in Johor despite Covid-19 threat

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state government will not postpone the 2020 Sukma Games slated for July 11-19. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 11 — Despite the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, the Johor government has no plans to postpone the 2020 Malaysian Games (Sukma) that the southern state will host in July.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state government will not defer the national sports event, but will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation instead.

“At present, the organisers have no plans to suspend or postpone Sukma, so it remains on schedule.

“We will review it from time to time and hope that it can continue as all preparations are in the final stages,” said Hasni when asked to comment on the possibility that the 2020 Sukma Games, that Johor will host from July 11 to 19, will be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said this after chairing his first state government council meeting in his capacity as mentri besar in Kota Iskandar here today.

On a related matter, Hasni said that state government agencies are now allowed to hold programmes and events at hotels to help the local hospitality sector which has been impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We are aware that the hospitality sector, especially in the urban areas, are affected. So, we have decided that government programmes or events can be held in hotels to further assist in boosting their economy and business,” he said.

On Monday, Hasni who took over last week as Johor’s 18th mentri besar, following a political impasse, said the state government will introduce an economic stimulus package to help sectors affected by Covid-19.

The Benut assemblyman also said the state government will review the current policy of not having any hotel programmes in order to assist the hospitality industry.