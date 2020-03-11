FAM lauds appointment of Reezal Merican as Sports Minister

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaking at a press conference after commencing his first day at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Putrajaya, March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has welcomed the appointment of Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican as the Youth and Sports Minister as he is passionate about sports.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said the Kepala Batas Member of Parliament also has an open mind and is willing to exchange ideas and opinions on sports.

“In fact, he is keen to know everything about football and to some extent, I have explained to him.

“I see the presence of Datuk Seri Reezal Merican as the new Youth and Sports Minister as something positive for the country,” Hamidin said in a post on FAM’s Facebook today.

Hamidin had a casual meeting with Reezal Merican at the latter’s residence in Shah Alam last night.

Hamidin said they discussed not only football but sports in general.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican hoped that the ministry and FAM would strengthen their cooperation.

He said Hamidin had given him valuable input not only on football but also other sports based on his 30 years of experience as a sports administrator.

“For football, I’m pleased to see its progress in the country and it is my hope as the Youth and Sports Minister to see our football continue to excel at the international level.

“As the minister concerned, I will make sure this is realised,” said Reezal Merican, as quoted in the Facebook posting. — Bernama