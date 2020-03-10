PSG cut media access for Dortmund game to minimum over Covid-19

People pose for photographs in front of the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, March 9, 2020 two days ahead of the Uefa Champions League Group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Dortmund. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 10 — Media access for Paris St Germain’s Champions League last-16 return leg against Borussia Dortmund tomorrow has been cut to the bare minimum over coronavirus concerns, the French club said.

The game at the Parc des Princes stadium will be played behind closed doors, French authorities said yesterday as the government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people, and tight restrictions have now been extended to the media.

“Access to the Parc des Princes is authorised to five right-holding media, chosen by Uefa, and to the club’s media,” PSG said in a statement overnight today, adding that pre- and post-game news conferences had been cancelled

The French champions lost the first leg 2-1. — Reuters