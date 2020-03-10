Malaysian sports in good hands under Reezal Merican, say SAM, MFL

The Malaysian Football League believes that Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican would be able to bring further glory for Malaysian sports. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Newly appointed Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican is capable of taking Malaysian sports to greater heights, the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM) said today.

Its president Jasni Shafie, in a statement, also congratulated Senator Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal over his appointment as Rizal Merican’s deputy.

As in practice, every Youth and Sports Minister appointed also automatically becomes the patron of SAM which is membered by over 200 local media practitioners, he said.

He said SAM will continue to foster good relations and cooperation to strengthen ties with the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) also believes that Reezal Merican would be able to bring further glory for Malaysian sports.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan, in a brief statement, said MFL welcomed the new appointment, adding that the new minister was assured of full backing and cooperation from football League administrators. — Bernama