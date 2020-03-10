Asian Beach Games Sanya 2020 to go ahead as scheduled

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The 6th Asian Beach Games due from November 28 to December 6 in Sanya, China will be held as scheduled, according to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) recently.

“The OCA has been in regular contact with the Chinese Olympic Committee and the organising committee of the Sanya Asian Beach Games since the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Wuhan, central China,” read the OCA email.

According to local health authorities on Sunday, the last patient infected with Covid-19 in Sanya has been cured and discharged from hospital.

“This is encouraging news for the OCA, for our 45 National Olympic Committees and, of course, for the people of Sanya city and Hainan province,” said OCA Director-General Husain Al-Musallam in a statement.

“As far as the OCA is concerned, it is now full steam ahead. We will continue to support our partners in China and work shoulder to shoulder in the coming weeks and months,” he added.

Sanya has reported no new confirmed cases for 25 consecutive days. As of March 8, Sanya had 54 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with one death and 53 discharged cases. — Bernama