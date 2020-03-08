Five nations seal Davis Cup Finals debuts

Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrate with team mates after winning the match against India's Sumit Nagal at the Davis Cup qualifiers March 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 8 — Five nations sealed their Davis Cup Finals debuts in the weekend’s qualifiers while heavyweights Germany, Australia and Croatia also booked their places in Madrid.

Ecuador, Sweden, Hungary, Czech Republic and Austria will all be in next week’s draw for the 18-nation showdown at La Caja Magica in the Spanish capital in November.

Ecuador’s 3-0 victory over Japan was perhaps not as surprising as it sounds as hosts Japan were without Kei Nishikori because of injury and world number 48 Yoshihito Nishioka who did not travel because he was concerned that the coronavirus crisis would prevent his return to the United States.

The match in Miki was played with no fans.

The south Americans made light of the strange environment, however, with Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo securing the winning point in a decisive doubles victory over Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama.

Sweden, who won the Davis Cup on seven occasions between 1975 and 1998 but have been in the doldrums, beat Chile 3-1 with Mikael Ymer claiming the decisive point.

Hungary, who will host this year’s revamped Fed Cup finals, claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Belgium.

Trailing 2-1 after yesterday’s doubles, they went through with singles wins for Attila Balazs and Marton Fuscovics.

Fuscovics trailed Riben Bemelmans by a set but hit back to win 6-7(9) 6-4 6-2.

Czech Republic did not have to travel far to book their ticket, just across the border to Bratislava where they completed a 3-1 victory over Slovakia.

In a late-night finish Czech number one Jiri Vesely dug deep to beat Andrej Martin 4-6 7-5 7-5.

Austria, without world number three Dominic Thiem, ended the hopes of Uruguay in Graz with Dennis Novak beating Pablo Cuevas to give his side a 3-1 win.

India caused a stir in Zagreb where veteran duo Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna edged Mate Pavic and Franko Skugor in Saturday’s doubles to keep alive the tie but Marin Cilic quickly doused Indian hopes with a 6-0 6-1 win over Sumit Nagal.

Germany beat Belarus 4-1 while Colombia beat Argentina in a south American derby.

Italy crushed South Korea 4-0 in Cagliari in another tie shorn of fans because of coronavirus concerns.

Kazakhstan will be in Madrid for the second year after beating Netherlands.

Lleyton Hewitt’s Australia beat Brazil 3-1 while the United States, the only nation with more Davis Cup titles than Australia, were 2-0 ahead against Uzbekistan.

Six teams had already qualified for the Madrid showdown, the second version since the event was revamped in a US$3-billion deal over 25 years between the ITF and Kosmos, the Spanish investment firm of Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique.

Last year’s winners Spain, runners-up Canada and losing semi-finalists Britain and Russia, as well as wildcards Serbia and France did not need to play in the qualifiers. — Reuters