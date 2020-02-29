Covid-19: Penang athletes’ overseas training in Japan, S.Korea on hold

Spectators wearing masks to prevent contacting to a new coronavirus attend Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2020 in Seoul, South Korea, February 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 29 — Plans to send Penang athletes for training in Japan and South Korea have been put on hold because of the Covid-19 outbreak in the two countries, according to a state executive councillor today.

Penang Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee said the plans were to send athletes in sports like karate, judo and bowling for training in March and April but this would likely be delayed.

“We will be monitoring the situation before making any further decision to send the athletes for training there, but for now we have to take safety precautions,” he told reporters here.

He said Penang athletes could still compete in competitions outside Malaysia but would require permission from the Penang Sports Council (MSNPP).

“They would have to go through the required procedures of MSNPP before getting a permit to compete overseas,” he added.

Earlier today, some 400 people attended a public talk entitled “Overview & Updates on Covid-19” at Han Chiang High School here.

The talk, conducted by Penang Health Department senior principal assistant director Dr Chow Sze Loon, was aimed at creating public awareness on Covid-19, especially the health and safety procedures taken in Malaysia. — Bernama