Johor Sukma 2020: 90pc of preparations completed

Johor MB Datuk Sahruddin Jamal (centre) pose with Visit Johor 2020 and Sukma placards. — Foto Bernama

KANGAR, Feb 24 — Ninety per cent of the preparations for the 20th edition of the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Johor scheduled to start in July has been completed.

Johor Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said the preparations were in terms of sports and accommodation facilities to accommodate all the contingents from all over the country.

“I see that many of the venues and sports facilities are 90 per cent ready, including the Athletics Stadium, Velodrome Johor and the MAS Arena at Taman Impian Emas have been completed. So I am confident that by the end of April everything will be fully prepared,” he said.

He told this to reporters after handing over the official invitation of the Perlis Contingent in conjunction with Sukma 2020 to the Perlis government, which was received by the state Public Amenities and Infrastructure, Transport, Youth and Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Hamizan Hassan at the State Legislative Assembly complex here, today.

Sukma 2020 will take place in three districts in Johor, namely Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi and Muar from July 11 to 19 while the Para Sukma Games will take place from Aug 16 to 22. — Bernama