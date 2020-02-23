Immobile on target as irrepressible Lazio win again

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the Serie A match with Sampdoria at the Olympic stadium in Rome January 18, 2020. — AFP pic

GENOA, Feb 23 — Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile grabbed his 27th league goal of the season as irrepressible Lazio won 3-2 at Genoa on Sunday to stay on the tail of leaders Juventus.

Lazio needed less than two minutes to go ahead when Adam Marusic powered through the Genoa defence to score. Immobile added the second from Felipe Caicedo’s flick in the 51st minute before Francesco Cassata pulled one back.

Danilo Cataldi floated a free kick over the wall to restore Lazio’s two-goal lead and Domenico Criscito grabbed another consolation for relegation-threatened Genoa with a stoppage-time penalty.

Lazio, on 59 points, are one behind Juventus, who are chasing a ninth successive title. Third-placed Inter Milan’s match at home to Sampdoria was one of four games postponed on Sunday because of the outbreak of the coronavirus in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto. — Reuters