Injured Dortmund captain Reus set to miss PSG clash

Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus in action with Werder Bremen’s Philipp Bargfrede during their DFB Cup Third Round match at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany, February 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 5 — Borussia Dortmund were dealt a blow today after announcing that captain Marco Reus has picked up a muscle injury that should keep him out of the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

In a statement, Dortmund said the 30-year-old should be out “for around four weeks” after picking up the injury late in yesterday’s 3-2 German Cup defeat at Werder Bremen, ruling him out of the home leg of the PSG clash on February 18.

He should however be back for the return leg in Paris on March 11.

The Germany forward will be a big miss for Dortmund, as he has scored 12 goals and set up seven more this season.

Teenage striking sensation Erling Braut Haaland scored his eighth goal in just four games for Dortmund at Bremen, but could not stop his new side crashing out of the cup. — AFP