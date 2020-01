Braga’s Francisco Trincao scores their second goal during the Europa League Group K match with Slovan Bratislava at Tehelne Pole Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia December 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Jan 31 — Barcelona have signed Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Braga for €31 million (RM140 million), the Spanish champions said in a statement today.

Trincao, 20, will join Barca on July 1 and sign a contract until June 2025 containing a release clause of €500 million.

The forward made his top-flight debut for Braga last season and has made four league starts this campaign, scoring two goals. — Reuters