Out-of-contract Ben Arfa signs for Valladolid

MADRID, Jan 28 — French international Hatem Ben Arfa, without a club since leaving Rennes in the summer, has signed a six-month contract with Valladolid the Spanish club announced today.

Ben Arfa, 32, has 15 France caps, won the French Cup with Rennes last season but left the club after his contract expired and had not found a new club.

The attacking midfielder made his breakthrough with Lyon in 2004 and has since played for Marseille, Newcastle, Hull, Nice and Paris Saint-Germain.

Valladolid, owned by Brazil great Ronaldo, are 16th in La Liga. — AFP