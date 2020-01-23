Spurs target Willian Jose sits out Real Sociedad cup game

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique (right) in action with Real Sociedad's Willian Jose in their La Liga match at San Sebastian January 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Jan 23 — Willian Jose was a late scratch from the Real Sociedad team yesterday with his club reportedly negotiating with Tottenham who want to sign a striker this month.

The Brazilian has been key to the San Sebastian club's strong first half of the season in La Liga but asked to be removed from the squad to face Espanyol in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey last night.

AFP Sport understands that while Spurs are negotiating to sign Willian Jose, there are details still to be agreed. The 28-year-old intended to be at Anoeta to watch Real Sociedad's game against Espanyol.

“Last minute change to the squad: Lobete (number 35) comes in instead of Willian Jose. The forward has asked the club to be left out until his situation is clarified,” read a message posted on Real Sociedad's official Twitter account before the match.

Willian Jose's contract, which he signed in 2018, contains a €70-million (RM315.6 million) release clause but it is unlikely Tottenham would pay the full amount.

Real Sociedad would also give up 30 per cent of any transfer fee due to an agreement with his former club Deportivo Maldonado.

The Brazilian has scored eight goals in 22 games this season. He would be probably fill the void at Spurs left by the injured Harry Kane. — AFP