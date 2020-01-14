MHC president defends expenditure of nearly RM21m over last five years

Malaysia Hockey Confederation president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal at a press conference at the Bukit Jalil Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal deems that the expenditure of nearly RM21 million for the national hockey team over the last five years as worth it despite both the men’s and women’s teams failing to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

He said of the total, the men’s squad received almost RM15 million from 2015 to 2019, with the highest being for the final phase of the 2019 qualifiers which stood at RM4.7 million, while the women’s squad received almost RM6 million.

“These expenses only cover the cost of paying players and coaches salaries as well as travelling cost, excluding for the league and others. It is not easy to find funds but the amount was well spent.

“Compared to countries like India and Australia, their budget is three or four-folds” he said when opening the four-year assessment sessions (2016-2019) for the national squad at the National Sports Institute (NSI) here today.

The session aimed at investigating the cause of failure of both the national men and women squads to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics to ensure that the same mistakes do not happen in the next four years, which includes the qualifiers for the World Cup 2022 (women) and 2023 (men) as well as the 2024 Olympics.

Today’s session consisted of 16 panellists, which included among others Subahan, his two deputy presidents, Prof Dr S Shamala and Jadadish Chandra Bipin; National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail; former players; representatives of the Royal Malaysia Police; Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the media.

Ten players from the men’s team and five from the women’s had their individual closed-door discussions with the panellists, while meetings with coaches will be held at another time. The full report on the post-mortem is expected to be submitted to Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in March. — Bernama