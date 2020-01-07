Big Sweep Super 7 Charity Golf meet draws in the crowd

Golfers of the Big Sweep Super 7 Charity Golf Gathering at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club December 5, 2019. — Picture from Big Sweep

PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 — A total of 132 golfers gathered for the Big Sweep Super 7 Charity Golf Gathering at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club (KPGCC) recently. Organised by Transview Golf Sdn Bhd, official partners include Biolux, Celsius, Camo, Golf Malaysia, My Golf Academy, Naughty Nuri’s, Pernod Ricard Malaysia, Tom Dick & Harry’s Restaurant and Transview.

The event gathered 132 golfers that formed 33 flights. Each golfer walked home with a goodie bag containing 30 Big Sweep Super 7 tickets, and a PG golf shirt among others.

Golfer Lee Robert hit a hole-in-one and walked home with a set of 14 TC 560 Iron set worth RM5,880. A buffet dinner followed suit complete with a lucky draw with prizes worth RM10,000 up for grabs.

The Big Sweep Super 7 is a game that features seven series of numbers, with each set having seven numbers. Each series will feature its own prize structure that includes RM1,000,000 (1st prize), and a Perodua MyVi 1.5 SE(A) bonus prize worth RM50,000.

Meanwhile, Big Sweep also features seven series of numbers, and offers its own prize structure that includes RM3,000,000 (1st prize), RM1,000,000 (2nd prize) and RM100,000 (3rd prize). The three main prize winners stand a chance to win the minimum jackpot prize of RM500,000. The jackpot prize shall snowball to the next draw if there are no winners.

Since 2015, all surpluses from Big Sweep are donated to Yu Cai Foundation (YCF), a charitable organsation dedicated to nurturing talent through education. YCF’s vision is to enable deserving students of all races with the opportunities to achieve the fullest potential of their academic and vocational aspirations through education. The foundation strongly promotes the learning of vernacular languages as it upholds the belief that this is fundamental in cultural heritage.

For more information, please visit to www.bigsweep.com.my or www.ycf.org.my