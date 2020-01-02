NBA roundup: Perfect night for Knicks’ Robinson

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks dunks the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden in New York January 1, 2020. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 2 — Mitchell Robinson was a perfect 11-for-11 from the field in a historic shooting performance last night, and he helped ruin the return of Carmelo Anthony to Madison Square Garden and lead the New York Knicks to a 117-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Knicks won a season-high third straight game -- their longest winning streak since a three-game streak in November 2018. New York has won six of 10 and is 6-6 under interim head coach Mike Miller. The Trail Blazers, who began a five-game road trip yesterday, have lost a season-high five straight.

Robinson finished with 22 points while tying the Knicks’ record for the most field-goal makes without a miss. Bernard King (January 19, 1984) and Johnny Newman (January 6, 1988) were also 11-for-11 from the field.

Julius Randle (22 points, 13 rebounds) posted a double-double for the Knicks. Anthony, playing at Madison Square Garden for just the second time since he was traded by the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2017, led the Trail Blazers with a season-high 26 points.

Los Angeles Lakers 117 - Phoenix Suns 107

LeBron James recorded his eighth triple-double of the season with 31 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds, and Los Angeles held off visiting Phoenix after blowing much of a 36-point lead.

Anthony Davis scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Lakers won their third consecutive contest and handed the Suns their ninth loss in 11 games. Kyle Kuzma added 19 points, and Avery Bradley finished with 18 for Los Angeles, which led by 29 points in the first quarter and 36 in the second.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 32 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr had 26. Deandre Ayton finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds off the bench.

Orlando Magic 122 - Washington Wizards 101

DJ Augustin scored a season-high 25 points off the bench and added nine assists as Orlando recorded an easy victory in the nation’s capital, marking the Magic’s third win over the Wizards in as many meetings this season.

Nikola Vucevic collected 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Washington’s Bradley Beal scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half in his return from a two-game absence caused by soreness in his lower right leg.

Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac was removed from the floor on a stretcher after sustaining a hyperextended left knee early in the first quarter. Isaac was holding his left knee after making contact with Beal on a drive to the basket.

Milwaukee Bucks 106 - Minnesota Timberwolves 104

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points and 17 rebounds to lead host Milwaukee to a victory over Minnesota. The triumph gives the Bucks (31-5) the best 36-game start in franchise history. The 1971-72 squad led by legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dropped game No. 36 for a 30-6 mark.

Khris Middleton added 13 points for Milwaukee, which scored 100 or more points for the 60th straight game. The only team with a longer streak over the past 30 years is the Houston Rockets, who reached the century mark 61 times in a row during the 2016-17 campaign.

Shabazz Napier scored 22 points to lead Minnesota, which lost for the 13th time in the past 15 contests. Gorgui Dieng recorded 15 points, but his 20-foot, potential tying attempt bounced off the rim with less than three seconds left. — Reuters