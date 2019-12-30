Negeri Sembilan retain four import players for 2020 M-League

SEREMBAN, Dec 30 — The Negeri Sembilan Football Association (NSFA) is keeping its four import players for its Malaysia League campaign next season.

The three players from Brazil are Matheus Fernandes Vila Real in defence, Jose Almir Barros Neto and Igor Carneiro Luiz as strikers while midfielder Shunsuke Nakatake is from Japan.

NSFA president, Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri said they were retained for their positive contributions with the Deers this season.

“Apart from that, the factor of compatibility also drove us to maintain them with the Deers next season. We believe our import players could contribute even more effectively next season,” he told a media conference after introducing the new Negeri Sembilan Premier League chief coach, Sazali Saidon here today.

Also present was State Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman who is also NSFA vice-president Mohamad Taufek Abd Ghani.

Commenting further, Tunku Syed Razman who is also the Tunku Besar of Tampin said the Deers would be strengthened with seven new faces including former player, Shahurain Abu Samah who was with the squad from 2006 to 2013.

Six other players are PKNS FC former captain, Muhammad Shahrom Abdul Kalam, Ahmad Azriddin Rosli (UiTM FC), Mohd Arip Amiruddin (UKM FC), Muhammad Nazrul Kamaruzaman (Selangor United), Nur Shamie Iszuan Amin (Sarawak FA) and Che Mohamad Safwan Hazman Che Hassan (Penang FA).

NSFA, he said has also agreed to absorb three President Cup (Under-21) players into the main squad namely Muhammad Idham Zuhair Roslisam, Khairul Anuar Yusri Lani, and goalkeeper, Muhammad Aizat Roslim.

In this regard, Tunku Syed Razman also announced the appointment of Sazali who was Negeri Sembilan President Cup squad coach as the new coach and technical director of the Deers based on his wide experience as a former player.

Sazali had earlier been Johor FA assistant head coach from 2006 to 2011 and was Harimau Muda C assistant head coach in 2014.

At the same time, Tunku Syed Razman said he was satisfied with the overall achievement of the Deers this season including finishing the Premier League in the sixth place out of 11 teams with 29 points.

Earlier, NSFA has set a top two target in the 2020 Premier League to qualify for the 2021 Super League.

Full list of Negeri Sembilan players for 2020 season:

Goalkeepers: Mohamad Kaharuddin Abdul Rahman, Muhamad Hamka Daud, Muhammad Aizat Roslim.

Defence: Izaaq Izhan Yuswardi, Adam Othman Arfah, Norhafiz Zamani Misbah, Danial Hadri Effendi Jagan, Matheus Fernandes Vila Real, Che Mohamad Safwan Hazman Che Hassan, Muhammad Shahrom Abdul Kalam, Mohd Arip Amiruddin, Muhammad Idham Zuhair Roslisam

Midfield: Abdul Halim Zainal, Mohammad Aiman Mohamad Khalidi, Muhamad Asraf Roslan, Muhammad Izuan Mohd Salahuddin, G. Durrkeswaran, Shunsuke Nakatake, Shahurain Abu Samah, Ahmad Azriddin Rosli, Nur Shamie Iszuan Amin, Khairul Anuar Yusri Lani

Forward: Mohd Fauzi Abdul Latif, Jose Almir Barros Neto, Igor Carneiro Luiz, Muhammad Nazrul Kamaruzaman. — Bernama