France coach Didier Deschamps during a press conference at Clairefontaine March 18, 2019. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 10 — Didier Deschamps’ contract as coach of world champions France has been extended through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a source said today.

Deschamps, a former France skipper who led the team to 1998 World Cup glory, has been at the coaching helm of Les Bleus since summer 2012.

The decision to extend his contract will be made official by the French football federation at a press conference later Tuesday, the source told AFP. — AFP