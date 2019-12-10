Malaysian esports athletes let down by lack of mental strength

Malaysia finished empty-handed today to wind up their esports campaign at the 30th SEA Games here with one gold and one bronze. — Picture via Twitter/Edwin T. Enriquez

MANILA, Dec 10 — Malaysia finished empty-handed today to wind up their esports campaign at the 30th SEA Games here with one gold and one bronze.

Muhammad Zarif Aiman finished sixth in the Tekken 7 game at the Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan here.

Malaysia thus fell short of their target of one gold and five bronze medals in the competition, which began on December 5.

Team manager Firdaus Hashim said the lack of preparation especially from the mental aspect was one reason why Malaysia failed to put up a stronger challenge in esports, which was making its debut in the regional Games.

“At the crucial moments, our athletes had to grapple with fear and nervousness so they could not play the way they should have.

“There were also several video games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang where our athletes’ skills are far behind and we need to work harder on this,” he told Bernama. — Bernama